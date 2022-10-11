Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday

The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - Tyson officials have confirmed that CEO Donnie King will be visiting the corporate offices in Dakota Dunes Tuesday morning.

According to officials, King would be meeting with the Tyson employees only. He was not scheduled to meet with anyone externally.

Tyson first made the announcement of the closure of their Dakota Dunes, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Chicago offices on Oct. 5.

The corporate teams are being relocated to the company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

Corporate employees will begin the phased relocation in early 2023. At the time of the announcement, company officials said team members are being given the option to relocate to Springdale and northwest Arkansas, and that there are no layoffs associated with this announcement.

There are about 500 team members at the Dakota Dunes corporate office and Tyson is asking all team members to relocate to northwest Arkansas in 2023.

Company officials say production team members at the Dakota City and Storm Lake plants will not be impacted by this relocation.

More details on this move are expected to be announced over the next several months.

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas

