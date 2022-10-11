Woodbury County closes bridge as more than 50 others are ‘structurally deficient’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dozens of bridges in Woodbury are structurally deficient, but the county’s engineer says real progress has been made.

The county engineer said they’re responsible for 59 bridges that are “structurally deficient” or functionally obsolete. That includes a bridge on 120th Street northeast of Sioux City.

The bridge’s deficiency was found during a yearly inspection when officials decided it was too dangerous for even passenger vehicles to pass through. Ultimately, inspectors found cracked “load-carrying members” and closed the bridge.

”It’s in our fiscal year 2023 construction program. We had hoped that the bridge might make it at least for car and pickup truck and travel until we were ready to replace it,” said Mark Nahra, the county engineer.

The federal government requires structurally deficient bridges to be inspected every two years, but the county said they try and get to the worst cases yearly.

The bridge on 120th Street bridge will be fixed next year. Overall, the Iowa Department of Transportation says there are 82 structurally deficient bridges when you combine municipal and state bridges with those maintained by the county.

”And just imagine the number of semi loads and such that are required to transmit the area. Old bridges like this one that are only about 20 to 21 feet wide, can hardly navigate the equipment,” said Nahra.

On Oct. 11, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will vote to lower the load rating of seven other bridges. Those bridges can remain open, but less weight will be allowed. The 120th Street bridge is being repaired with local money, but the county engineer said federal and state dollars are used for some other bridges.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.