185th Wing Commander Col. Warren ‘Bud’ Nelson dies

World War II Veteran and former Air National Guard Wing Commander, Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson...
World War II Veteran and former Air National Guard Wing Commander, Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson (Ret.), stands in front of a U.S. Air Force F-80 Shooting Star, he once piloted as a member of the Iowa Air National Guard.(Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | 185th Air Refueling Wing Public )
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City has announced Charter Iowa Air National Guard member and former 185th Wing Commander, Col. Warren “Bud” Nelson, died over the weekend at the age of 97.

According to a news release issued by the 185th, Nelson served in the military for almost 40 years and called Sioux City home for most of his life. He continued to reside in Sioux City after his retirement.

Originally of Jackson, Minnesota, Nelson came to the Iowa National Guard after World War II.

In 1951, shortly after Nelson’s arrival in Sioux City, the 174th was part of a massive called-up because of the Korean War.

Nelson volunteered to became part of the world’s first nuclear fighter bomber wing when he and a handful of other 174th pilots were assigned to the 20th Fighter Bomber Wing in Europe.

Nelson, along with several other 174th pilots, spent their time in Europe on the front lines of the Cold War with their fingers on the nuclear trigger. Nelson returned to Sioux City in 1952 where he remained an active pilot in the Iowa Air Guard.

The 174th eventually grew into the 185th Tactical Fighter Group which was assigned the F-100 Super Saber in the early 1960′s. During Nelson’s time with the unit, the unit was activated again in 1968 for the Vietnam War.

Nelson was named the 185th Tactical Fighter Group’s Wing Commander in 1976. As the wing commander, Nelson went through his final air-frame change when the unit transitioned to the A-7 Corsair in 1977.

During his time in the Army Air Corps and Air National Guard, Nelson went on to pilot eight different aircraft and was recalled two additional times before ending his National Guard career in 1980 as the 185th Commander.

Nelson often commented the A-7 was one of his favorite airplanes to fly, second only to the P-51. Nelson said in a 2016 interview that he remained in the Air Guard for so long because he liked flying.

“They let me fly for 37 years, I figure that was a pretty good career,” Nelson recalled.

Upon retirement in 1980, he was the last World War II veteran to serve as a commander of the 185th.

