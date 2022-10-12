ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.

Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

Latest News

Lova Robinson, 4, plays with bubbles at the Bumble Art Studio day care in Astoria, Ore.,...
‘Desperation’: Child care struggle worsens in rural U.S.
Pocahontas Area Schools dismissing early due to substitute teacher shortage
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near