Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Bomgaars officials say the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.

The transaction will make Bomgaars the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count.

Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced the approval of Tractor Supply Company’s bid to acquire Missouri-based Orscheln Farm and Home. As a condition of mitigating anti-trust concerns, 73 of the Orscheln locations were required to be purchased by a third-party participant. Bomgaars officials say the Sioux City-based company was the ideal candidate to complete this transaction.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that after a year and a half of very complex, multi-party negotiations, Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores in seven states, and experience an unprecedented level of growth for our customers, our community, and our company,” said Bomgaars CEO Torrey Wingert. “While the federal approval process was at times equally exhausting and frustrating, our team and the Bomgaars family remained steadfast in their determination to complete this acquisition, and this collective commitment to do so was a big part in ensuring this deal was successfully concluded,” added Wingert.

The 73 new stores would bring the total number of Bomgaars locations to 180 in 15 states, while adding 1,400 new employees.

