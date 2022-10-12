Gehlen Catholic School completes cafeteria renovation

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - School lunch is exciting again in Le Mars, Iowa, after Gehlen Catholic School finished its latest renovations.

Gehlen Catholic’s new cafeteria is about twice the size, and much brighter. Students say they no longer have to sit shoulder-to-shoulder. The school’s kitchen manager is thrilled and says construction was underway right up to the first day of school this year.

“It’s really bright in here which makes being able to be in here so much more fun than just sitting with like, no windows, no like nothing,” said Jasmine Lubben, a senior.

“It was pretty bare. But now it’s green and gold. And it represents the school,” said Brynn Wendt, a senior.

The new cafeteria also allows for more students to be served at once. That’s something that helps when the staff is serving about 500 students each day.

“Our style of serving right now a lot of them talk how it’s kind of college, like, because it’s very updated. The serving line, it’s all very nice and clean and new,” said Julie Langel, the kitchen manager.

Construction on the new cafeteria started last year. It was completed in phases so the old cafeteria could remain in use throughout the process.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

SC Road Closures Fall 2022
SC METRO SWIM TEAM BRINGS ATHLETES TOGETHER
The closed on-ramp onto I-29 southbound in southern Sioux City.
Several major road construction projects across Sioux City expected to be finished by winter
Antelope County teen accused of threatening school bus can have contact with school district
Gehlen Catholic gets new cafeteria