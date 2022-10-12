Gehlen Catholic School completes cafeteria renovation

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - School lunch is exciting again in Le Mars, Iowa, after Gehlen Catholic School finished its latest renovations.

Gehlen Catholic’s new cafeteria is about twice the size, and much brighter. Students say they no longer have to sit shoulder-to-shoulder. The school’s kitchen manager is thrilled and says construction was underway right up to the first day of school this year.

“It’s really bright in here which makes being able to be in here so much more fun than just sitting with like, no windows, no like nothing,” said Jasmine Lubben, a senior.

“It was pretty bare. But now it’s green and gold. And it represents the school,” said Brynn Wendt, a senior.

The new cafeteria also allows for more students to be served at once. That’s something that helps when the staff is serving about 500 students each day.

“Our style of serving right now a lot of them talk how it’s kind of college, like, because it’s very updated. The serving line, it’s all very nice and clean and new,” said Julie Langel, the kitchen manager.

Construction on the new cafeteria started last year. It was completed in phases so the old cafeteria could remain in use throughout the process.

