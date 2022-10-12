Gusty winds to continue along with cool temperatures on Thursday

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a windy and cooler day across Siouxland as a mixture of sun and clouds even brought a band of light rain showers across the region.

Skies will be clearing out tonight and the wind will settle down a little as lows head into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll continue with the cooler weather on Thursday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s for many of us and it will be windy yet again with winds gusting over 40 miles per hour at times.

Friday will still be breezy, although not quite so gusty, with highs rebounding a bit going into the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures look to stay below average through the weekend as well with highs mainly in the 50s despite a lot of sunshine.

Will next week bring us any warming?

I’ll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

