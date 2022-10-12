Nebraska teen accused of threatening school bus allowed contact with school but remains jailed

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - An Antelope County, Nebraska teenager accused of making threats against a school bus, is once again allowed to have contact with Summerland Public School.

But the suspect, 18-year-old Koda Fernau, remains in jail. What type of contact he’s allowed to have isn’t clear. A judge ruled last Friday that Fernau could have contact with the school to “continue his education.”

The new order overturns a previous one, which prevented Fernau from having any type of contact. The Summerland Public School Superintendent told KTIV Fernau is under an “Emergency Exclusion Order.”

Under Nebraska law, a student may be excluded from school, if the student’s conduct presents a “clear threat” to public safety As you may recall, Fernau was arrested on Sept. 13 for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a school bus on two separate occasions.

After a few phone calls Wednesday afternoon, we were able to confirm he’s still housed in the Antelope County Jail. We’ve asked the school superintendent and the county attorney about the type of contact, but we haven’t received a response from the school superintendent.

And while he initially declined to comment, the county attorney said this afternoon parents and students shouldn’t have any safety concerns because the suspect is still jailed.

