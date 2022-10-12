Pocahontas Area Schools dismissing early due to substitute teacher shortage

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Pocahontas Area Community School District announced they will be dismissing three hours early on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to the district’s Facebook page, early dismissal is necessary due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

The district will dismiss students at 12:10 p.m., however, they will provide lunch to the students prior to the early out.

There will be no middle school practice after dismissal, but high school practice will occur after dismissal.

