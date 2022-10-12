Rain is moving through parts of Siouxland, but fire weather is still high today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Overnight a cold front passed through the region, but it lacked rain. Most of Siouxland was dry except for some of our southern counties where they some trace amounts of rain with some localized higher amounts. Currently we are seeing a small batch of showers passing through Siouxland but will see the showers move out fairly quick. Temperatures are now in the 50s and 60s across the region.

For the rest of today, we are going to see our highs climbing into the low to mid 60s across the region. We have gusty winds impacting Siouxland today. We will see our wind out of the west at 15 to 40 miles per hour and gust up to 50 miles per hour.

With gust up to 50 miles per hour parts of Siouxland are under a Wind Advisory from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm tonight. The counties in South Dakota are Yankton, Clay, and Union. The counties in Iowa are Plymouth and Woodbury. The counties in Nebraska are Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Antelope, Pierce Wayne, Thurston, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, and Platte.

We also have a Red Flag Warning for most of Siouxland that starts at 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm. All of our counties in South Dakota and Nebraska are under the Red Flag Warning. In Iowa, the counties under the warning are Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Ida, and Monona.

If you work outdoors stay weather aware because any sparks can cause a fire in these conditions.

The next couple of days our fire weather will be elevated as wind will be gusty.

Then this weekend we have another cold front moving through that will bring us some cold temperatures with possibly a couple of night of frost and hard freezes.

