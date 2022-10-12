Several major road construction projects across Sioux City expected to be finished by winter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction season continues on several busy stretches of road in Sioux City. Drivers are dealing with lane closures and detours, as changing weather conditions threaten to delay that work even more.

Department of Transportation officials say although more winter-like weather is something to take into account, they’re not expecting it will impact the expected completion dates of road projects across Sioux City. The majority of the projects should be done by the end of the month, while one other project has a completion date set for the beginning of December.

One main road closure in Sioux City has been in place for a few months. Construction began on the north and southbound on-ramps to I-29 from Highway 75 and 20 at the beginning of the summer. While the northbound on-ramp was finished in time, the southbound on-ramp is still under construction more than a month after its expected completion date in early September.

The I-29 project has been taking longer than expected because railroad personnel needs to get involved. (KTIV)

The delay is leading drivers to take a detour up I-29 north, to Floyd Blvd, before getting back on I-29 south. DOT officials say the delay is due to issues with construction taking place right next to railroad tracks.

Because of construction on an I-29 southbound on-ramp, drivers have to take a detour up I-29 north, to Floyd Blvd before back on I-29 south. (KTIV)

“The contractor ran into a snag with the railroad coordination,” said Dakin Schultz, District 3 Transportation Planner with the Iowa DOT. “They’re required to have a railroad permit and railroad flaggers. They do have all that is required now. They’ve scheduled the railroad flaggers. They will be in the Oct. 17, or Monday, and they will bring in two crews, and get that work completed yet this month.”

The project also affects the stretch of Highway 75 and 20, leading to the on-ramp. One of the westbound lanes is closed to help drivers have more straightforward access to the detour.

Also being affected by ongoing projects is a stretch of Highway 75 and 20, leading to the I-29 on-ramp. (KTIV)

“That’s to prevent folks from ending up in three lanes across coming up to the closed ramp,” said Schultz.

While these projects are nearly complete, another large project has just begun on Gordon Drive. Right now, the sidewalk and eastbound outside lanes, including the viaduct connecting Gordon and Lewis, are closed.

Another project has begun on Gordon Drive. Right now, the sidewalk and eastbound outside lanes, including the viaduct connecting Gordon and Lewis, are closed. (KTIV)

“The contractor is out there, started on Monday,” said Schultz. “And they started with the sidewalk repair, so they are working on that. And once they’ve got their shoring plans, they’ll work on the outside lane.”

That project should be done by December 2nd. While winter is approaching and colder weather and snow can slow construction, Schultz is confident that the projects will be completed on time.

“I don’t see anything outside of an early snowstorm or something really slowing down our projects,” said Schultz.

One other project many people might be wondering about is the resurfacing project that’s been taking place on Lewis Boulevard. Schultz says that that project should also be done by the end of the month.

