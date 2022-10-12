Sioux City Metro Swim Team shows ultimate teamwork bringing swimmers from eight different schools together

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Swim season is well underway with teams all around the Siouxland area giving it their all with hopes of qualifying for state.

A team right here in Sioux City is one that’s unique, showing the ultimate form of teamwork by bringing swimmers together from eight different schools.

“It was just something that I got addicted to, at a young age, I guess. And I’ve been going to practice every day since I was literally six years old,” said Maria McGowan, Bishop Heelan Junior.

One word to describe the Sioux City Metro girls swim team is experience. Many of the swimmers have been swimming since a young age, and they love the thrill of competition.

“Just like the drive from racing the clock is just something that is very unique from other sports,” said McGowan.

The Metro girls swim team puts in long hours, some days even practicing twice a day, but it’s the team element that makes it special.

“If I’m having a bad day, I remember that we’re doing this together as a team. When we’re winning as a team, or hurting as a team, we’re doing it all as a team. And that helps me to like finish sets and races knowing that everyone else is going through it, and we’re just all doing it together,” Alice Mahoney, Lawton-Bronson Senior.

The team consists of 30 girls from eight different school. This season, those schools include Sioux City North, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Sioux Center, Lawton-Bronson, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The swimmers may go to different schools, but they all come together with the same goal of giving it their all in the pool each time.

“I think it’s really cool how we can all go to different schools and cheer for our own teams, and then come together and be a team collectively,” said Mahoney.

“It’s so awesome having them because there’s so many different elements to this team. And they just bring a lot out of all of us,” said McGowan.

The team is well into their season, with one swimmer already securing a state qualifying time in the 500 freestyle.

“Honestly, I was just going out there, and I was just going to swim it how I normally swim. I just tried my best, it didn’t matter the time. And then when I got that time, I just looked up and I was honestly really shocked. I did not think I was going to get that and I was just so happy. I almost cried. It was really fun,” Natalie Patee, Bishop Heelan Freshman.

Each swimmer has high hopes of reaching State, but regardless, they’ll all be right on the pool deck cheering each other on.

“When you can like hear everyone cheering for you, and you know they’re watching you and they’re cheering for you. It’s like you almost forget about the pain and you just feel like you’re gliding through the water and it’s a really good feeling,” said Mahoney.

The Sioux City Metro Swim currently comes together to practice at Sioux City West High School. They are gearing up for regional swim meets taking place in early November, with the Iowa High School State Swimming and Diving Meet set for November 11-12.

