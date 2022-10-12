Sioux City School District holds a community input session for the search of new superintendent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first phase of the search for a Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District is underway.

The district held its first two community input sessions for the search on Tuesday.

Topics discussed during the sessions include the strengths of the school district, what improvements can be made, and the traits needed for a successful superintendent.

The school board sent out a survey at the beginning of October to create a baseline of a profile, outlining what the community is looking for in a superintendent.

Organizers say everything discussed in the community input meetings will help add more details not included in a survey.

“We are asking people to participate by completing a survey, but in addition to the survey, we are asking them to attend these meetings and during the course of these meetings we are able to go a little bit more in-depth and have two-way conversations, a survey is just one-way conversation,” said Richard Christie, an associate with CR Recruiting.

2 more meetings will be held this week for the public to provide input about what they think is important in the search for a Superintendent.

Thursday, October 13: 6 pm (public) at West High School Media Center (2001 Casselman St.)

Saturday, October 15: 10:30 am (public) at North High School Media Center (4200 Cheyenne Blvd.)

If you can’t attend the meeting in person, it can be accessed virtually.

The survey is still open to the public and can be done up until Friday at 10 am.

To access the survey or attend the sessions virtually click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.