Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Transit Ave, Military Road

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The speed cameras which were first installed in Sioux City in July have been relocated.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, city crews worked to relocate the pair of speed cameras to 2900 Transit Ave. and the 3400 block of Military Road.

Previously the speed cameras were located on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard.

If you’re caught speeding by one of the cameras, the fine ranges from $100 to $150. Of that cost, at least $17.50 goes to the third-party company that maintains the cameras. That company also charges the city $2,500 per month to operate the cameras. As previously reported, the rest of the money, according to Police Chief Rex Mueller, funds public safety projects.

