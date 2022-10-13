Another gusty and chilly day in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are dealing with a windy and chilly start to this Thursday. Currently, temperatures are in the 40s and upper 30s across Siouxland, but the wind is up to 20 miles per hour this morning giving everyone a Feel Like Temperatures in the 30s! So, make sure to grab the coat or sweater before you head out the door.

For today, we will see partly sunny skies and windy conditions. Our highs will struggle to get into the 50s today as the cold air and windy conditions will limit our highs. Highs across the region are expected to get into the 50s, but our wind will be out of the northwest from 10 to 45 miles per hour which will give us a wind chill into the upper 40s and low 50s today.

Because of the windy conditions portions of Siouxland are under another Wind Advisory today that goes into effect from 10 am until 7 pm tonight. Included in the advisory are all of our South Dakotan counties, all of our Nebraskan counties except Holt County, and in Iowa we have Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, and Monona County.

On top of the Wind Advisory, we have a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect from 12 pm until 7 pm tonight. All of Siouxland is under this Red Flag Warning for today.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 30s across Siouxland with mostly clear skies and wind out of the west of 10 to 20 miles per hour. We will see a wind chills into the mid to upper 20s in some spots. We also could see some areas of frost as well.

We have one more day of windy conditions in the forecast where we could see more wind advisories and red flag warnings in portions of Siouxland.

This weekend is looking nice as we see our highs climb into the mid to low 60s across Siouxland Saturday, but we have another cold front moving through that will bring in some much colder air into next week. We are expecting widespread frost and freezing.

