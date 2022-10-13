Around Siouxland: Wave of Light

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Community members will gather at Miracle Field in Sioux City on Saturday, Oct. 15, in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The public is invited to gather at Miracle Park in Riverside to light candles in remembrance of infants and pregnancies lost, as part of an event held by No Foot Too Small.

Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with candles being lit around 7 p.m. followed by a reading of those lost. The event is sponsored by Siouxland Women Health.

To learn more about the event or organization, visit www.nofoottoosmall.org.

