Around Siouxland: Nebraska Game and Parks First Responders Day

By KTIV Staff
Oct. 13, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First responders will be the focus of an upcoming event held by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Niobrara State Parks will be the host site of the third annual First Responders Day on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will feature many activities including: a pumpkin roll-up on a three-mile loop, trick-or-treating throughout the campground, a contest for best decorated campsite, as well as a haunted barn.

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m., with a soup cook off between first responders and the public at that time. Trick-or-treating will run from 4-6 p.m.

For more information visit, outdoornebraska.gov.

