Around Siouxland: Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Community members will gather in an effort to end hunger at the 46th annual Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The event will begin with registration from 1-2 p.m. at Grace Methodist before participants begin on a 3.5-mile trek to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, who receives a portion of the event’s proceeds.

Those interested can register either as an individual or as a team by visiting, Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk.

