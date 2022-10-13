Future Yankton, SD facility recipient of USDA grant

By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - USDA Rural Development announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, that seven communities within South Dakota are receiving a combined $2.4 million as part of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants intended to help organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services Inc. in Yankton, South Dakota, was announced as receiving $323,000 to construct a facility.

Established in 1977 to provide behavioral health and substance abuse services, they have been operating out of several buildings located at different sites throughout Yankton. The new project will help to improve safety, care and accessibility for patients and staff by housing all services under one roof.

The new facility will be located in Yankton and provide services to Yankton, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Hutchinson, Union, Yankton, Douglas, Davison, Aurora, Brule, Jerauld, Miner, Sanborn, Hanson, Buffalo, Lyman, and Tripp counties.

