Hawarden, IA man pleads guilty to meth charges

By Brandon Martin
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A man from Hawarden, Iowa charged with distributing methamphetamine in the Sioux City area has pled guilty in a Sioux City federal court.

29-year-old Jose Duenas-Topete, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distributing methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Duenas-Topete admitted that between Jan. 2020 and April 2022, he and others conspired to distribute at least 4.5 kg or nearly 10 pounds of pure methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

On April 2, 2022, law enforcement conducted a controlled drug buy operation from defendant. Police say, Duenas-Topete distributed over 3 kilograms of pure methamphetamine in exchange for $5,000.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle that Duenas-Topete was a passenger in and seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine near where he was sitting.

Duenas-Topete further admitted he received four shipments, each containing 5-6 pounds of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico to distribute to persons in the Sioux City and the Plymouth County, Iowa areas.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment for each count, up to a possible maximum life sentence. He also faces a $10M fine and a minimum of five years of supervised release.

Duenas-Topete remains in custody of the US Marshals pending sentencing.

