Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR reminds to be on the lookout for aquatic invasive species

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Anyone removing boats, hoists and docks this fall needs to be vigilant for signs of aquatic invasive species, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species coordinator, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said, “Take a look at them, see if there’s any zebra mussels attached to them if it’s a lake that we don’t know that has them in. We know that they are in the Spirit, Okoboji Lakes up there and Lost Island Lake has them. There’s a lot of lakes that don’t, and we just want to make sure, we want to try to make sure they haven’t been spread so if people can check out their docks or their boats as they pull them out and let us know if they see anything unusual.”

Bogenschutz also reminds everyone it is illegal under Iowa law to transport anything with aquatic invasive species or plants attached to it.

