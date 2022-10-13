Man accused of fatal Milford, IA shooting will have trial in Buena Vista County

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A man accused of fatally shooting a woman outside a northwest Iowa business now has a trial date set.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns had a hearing on Oct. 5 to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Documents say Goyne-Yarns underwent a psychiatric evaluation, and after the court received that info, Goyne-Yarns’ attorney withdrew the motion to suspend court proceedings. This means Goyne-Yarns’ trial will continue with a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

Additionally, on the same day, a judge decided to move the jury trial out of Dickinson County. It will instead take place in Buena Vista County.

Goyne-Yarns’ attorney requested the trial be moved because of how well-known this trial is to local residents. Documents show the court did decide to move the trial, saying “The events of this case and the pretrial publicity have permeated the consciousness of the citizens of Dickinson County to such a level that prejudice may be presumed.”

Goyne-Yarns is charged with the first-degree murder of Shelby Woieschke. Authorities claim back on Feb. 3, 2022 Goyne-Yarns fatally shot Woizeschke twice outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. He was originally charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Woizeschke died on Feb. 6 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Authorities have reported that Goyne-Yarns and Woizeschke once had a relationship with each other.

