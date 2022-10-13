Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

FILE: An American Airlines flight had to return to the airport after strong fumes began to fill...
FILE: An American Airlines flight had to return to the airport after strong fumes began to fill the cabin. (CNN, AMERICAN AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
File photo.
Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Transit Ave, Military Road
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Dog Walk Forecast: Oly
Dog Walk Forecast: Oly
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data
Another gusty and chilly day in Siouxland
Another gusty and chilly day in Siouxland