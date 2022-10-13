Norfolk, NE man arrested for robbery

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska man has been arrested for robbery following an incident in the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to a news release by the Norfolk Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:13 a.m.

Once on scene, they were able to speak to the victim who gave a physical description of the suspect and a direction of travel. While officers were investigating the incident at the scene, they learned the suspect took money from the register and attempted to leave. The victim went after the suspect and a brief struggle occurred.

During the investigation at the scene, a search of the area commenced, and citizens were also able to provide the suspect’s description.

A citizen approached an officer and said he believed he might know the suspect and his location. Officers were led to the location where they made contact with the male suspect who was identified as Robert Edwards, 54, of Norfolk.

Officers say they were able to connect Edwards to the robbery with physical evidence and statements made by Edwards. He was arrested for robbery and booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.