Norfolk, Nebraska adding to Skate Park thanks to donation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The city of Norfolk, Neb. will be adding to its skate park thanks to a donation from the late Lee W. DeKarske

At the request of DeKarske, the donation of more than $114,000 will be used for the construction of a pump track at the skate park.

Parks Director Nathan Powell says a pump track is a circular loop with hills and berms, giving riders the ability to use without pedaling or pushing if ridden correctly. He said they’re great for bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, wheelchairs and scooters.

“On behalf of the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Parks and Recreation department, I would like to thank Lee DeKarske for his generous donation towards a pump track at our skate park,” said Nathan Powell, Parks and Recreation Director. “This gift is very much appreciated and will help provide new opportunities for all,”

The anticipated timeline for construction of the new pump track is spring 2023.

DeKarske owned and operated Lee’s Jewelry in Norfolk for over 40 years. He was active in many social activities and was a member of the Shriners.

