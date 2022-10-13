Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale

A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in the state of Iowa.(Brock Auction)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa (KTIV) - Plymouth County, Iowa set a new record in the agriculture industry this week, with the largest land sale price per acre in the state of Iowa.

According to AgDay, the 55.56-acre farm, which is located east of Remsen, Iowa, sold for a price of $26,250 per acre. The total bill of sale equaled $1.44 million.

The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre corn base with a 176 bu. PLC Yield index and a 25.74-acre soybean base with a 53 bu. PLC Yield index. The Plymouth County assessor and NRCS office show the main soil types to be Galva with some Primghar and Colo. The farm carries a CSR II weighted average of 91.7 with almost 80 percent of the farm at 95 CSR II.

The bidding started at $17,000 per acre and three bidders topped $25,000 per acre, according to Jim Rothermich of Iowa Appraisal.

The buyer was a local farm family. The farm was owned by John Fiscus who currently resides in Idaho.

This sale now holds the record for a highest price. It tops the sale from August, when a Sioux County, Iowa, farm sold for $26,000 per acre.

This past summer, a Plymouth County farm sold for $25,000 per acre.

According to AgDay’s article, the value of high-quality cropland in Iowa is $14,472 per acre, according to the September semi-annual survey conducted by the Iowa Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute. That’s up nearly 17 percent from September 2021.

Depending on the region, that average for high-quality land ranges from $12,200 per acre in the southwest to $16,810 per acre in the northwest.

Brock Auction Company managed the October land sale in Plymouth County.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
File photo.
Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Transit Ave, Military Road
The Tyson Corporate Office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is shown.
Tyson CEO visits Dakota Dunes, SD headquarters Tuesday

Latest News

Robert Edwards of Norfolk, Neb. has been arrested on robbery charges following an Oct. 12...
Norfolk, NE man arrested for robbery
Christian Goyne-Yarns
Man accused of fatal Milford, IA shooting will have trial in Buena Vista County
The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK...
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline
Boat, hoist and dock owners are being reminded to be on the lookout for signs of aquatic...
Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR reminds to be on the lookout for aquatic invasive species