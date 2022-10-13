Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale

PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa (KTIV) - Plymouth County, Iowa set a new record in the agriculture industry this week, with the largest land sale price per acre in the state of Iowa.

According to AgDay, the 55.56-acre farm, which is located east of Remsen, Iowa, sold for a price of $26,250 per acre. The total bill of sale equaled $1.44 million.

The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre corn base with a 176 bu. PLC Yield index and a 25.74-acre soybean base with a 53 bu. PLC Yield index. The Plymouth County assessor and NRCS office show the main soil types to be Galva with some Primghar and Colo. The farm carries a CSR II weighted average of 91.7 with almost 80 percent of the farm at 95 CSR II.

The bidding started at $17,000 per acre and three bidders topped $25,000 per acre, according to Jim Rothermich of Iowa Appraisal.

The buyer was a local farm family. The farm was owned by John Fiscus who currently resides in Idaho.

This sale now holds the record for a highest price. It tops the sale from August, when a Sioux County, Iowa, farm sold for $26,000 per acre.

This past summer, a Plymouth County farm sold for $25,000 per acre.

According to AgDay’s article, the value of high-quality cropland in Iowa is $14,472 per acre, according to the September semi-annual survey conducted by the Iowa Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute. That’s up nearly 17 percent from September 2021.

Depending on the region, that average for high-quality land ranges from $12,200 per acre in the southwest to $16,810 per acre in the northwest.

Brock Auction Company managed the October land sale in Plymouth County.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.