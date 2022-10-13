Sioux City Fire Rescue educate students during Fire Prevention Week

Sioux City Fire Rescue visit Liberty Elementary
Sioux City Fire Rescue visit Liberty Elementary
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was out on the town visiting elementary students throughout Siouxland to teach them about fire prevention.

Students learned fire safety tips and how to create an escape route at home.

They got to meet our Sioux City firefighters, see their gear and the truck, and ask lots of important questions.

Learning about fire safety helps keep everyone safe.

