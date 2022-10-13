Sioux City speed cameras prove to be effective

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than 3,500 speed camera violations were mailed out in a four-month time span, according to Sioux City Police Officer Valerie Rose.

Between June 1 and Oct. 12, 2022, Rose said 3,726 civil violations were sent to those violating the speed limit in the areas where the speed cameras were located on Hamilton and Floyd Boulevards.

According to the Hamilton kiosk statistics, at the beginning of July, 1.87 percent of the cars passing the kiosk were over the speed limit. At one point, the highest percentage was 2.08 percent.

By Oct. 12, 1.06 percent of cars were over the speed threshold, marking a decrease of around 1 percent.

Across town at the Floyd kiosk, at the start of June, 0.66 percent of cars were speeding and by Oct. 12, the amount had decreased by more than half to 0.31 percent.

“These stats, I feel, show the kiosks had an impact in reducing speed at both locations,” Rose said. “The Sioux City Police Department would love to receive zero citations back due to voluntary compliance and that’s why we publicly announce their locations so drivers will voluntarily modify their behavior to avoid getting a ticket and drive safely.”

The speed kiosks were relocated on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to 2900 Transit Ave. and the 3400 block of Military Road.

Rose said the locations are predicated on where it is impossible or difficult for officers to conduct speed enforcement through conventional methods.

“The kiosks are strategically placed in locations where we have a high amount of speeding complaints and accidents,” Rose stated. “We have received complaints about speeders in both locations but most recently from our Riverside PAC about speeding on Military Road and have had accidents on both roads.”

Rose said those who do receive civil infractions in the mail are required to respond either by paying the fine if admitting liability or if denying liability, taking the steps to schedule a trial.

“Failure to respond will result in a civil judgement being entered against them by the Court,” Rose said.

If you’re caught speeding by one of the cameras, the fine ranges from $100 to $150. Of that cost, at least $17.50 goes to the third-party company that maintains the cameras. That company also charges the city $2,500 per month to operate the cameras. As previously reported, the rest of the money, according to Police Chief Rex Mueller, funds public safety projects.

