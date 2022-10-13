Siouxland school districts providing free breakfast to students

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - For the past two years, students across America received free breakfast and lunch at school as a part of the government’s pandemic relief plan. But, before the 2022-23 school year began, schools and parents found out that free meals were no longer being provided.

Still, some Siouxland schools found a way to continue providing their students with free breakfast.

For two years, thanks to the federal government, the Akron-Westfield Community School District was able to offer free breakfast and lunch to its students.

That pandemic aid wasn’t available this year.

“This year we were kind of disappointed to find out that that was not going to continue, but when we heard that we could offer free breakfast we jumped at that chance,” said Derek Briggs, superintendent for the Akron-Westfield Community School District.

This year, Akron-Westfield is offering free breakfast to any student who wants it. This has the potential to feed nearly 600 students each morning.

It was made possible when the USDA decided that if a school already has three months of operating costs saved, it would be able to use extra money from its food budget to provide free breakfast.

“Because our balance is large enough then we’re able to do that,” said Briggs. “So we decided to not only provide free breakfast going forward, but to make it retroactive to the start of the school year.”

That means that all students who already paid for breakfast this school year, will get a full reimbursement on all non-a-la-carte purchases.

The district had $360,000 allocated to their food budget at the beginning of the year, and they expect the free breakfasts will account for $20-25,000. They’re hoping that because of this, they’ll be able to provide free breakfast beyond this year.

Briggs says it’s a credit to smart budgeting by the food service staff.

“It’s because of the direction of Tina who’s the head of our kitchen, and because of the way she’s managed our funds that we’ve been able to do this.”

Akron-Westfield isn’t the only Siouxland school district taking advantage of this opportunity. The Cherokee Community School District is also using extra money from its food budget to provide breakfast to nearly 1,100 students. They anticipate that it’ll use $40-50,000 of their food budget for the year.

Food Service Director Cara Jacobson says the school is more than happy to do what they can to lessen the financial burden on local families.

