Wind continues to blow as even colder weather awaits in the future

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was once again the wind making weather headlines today with gusts over 40 miles per hour at times holding highs down in the 50s.

That wind will die down pretty good tonight as we see lows head to around the freezing mark in the region under a mostly clear sky.

Some clouds will be moving through the area on Friday and it will still be quite windy with highs in the upper 50s and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times out of the west.

While the weekend will still give us a breeze, it shouldn’t be as gusty as Saturday warms up better for us with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday cools down some again with highs in the upper 50s.

Early next week could provide us the coldest air of the season so far.

I’ll take a closer look at that in my 10-day forecast on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

