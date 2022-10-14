2 Siouxland elementary schools donated dozens of Chromebooks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local students got a special gift this week thanks to Sparklight.

According to a press release, Sparklight recently donated 50 Chromebooks to Dakota City Elementary and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools.

Superintendent Todd Strom, of the South Sioux City Community School District, has stated those Chromebooks will be used for a wide variety of academic initiatives, such as state assessments and progress monitoring.

“These new Chromebooks will provide students with access to a multitude of apps that they will be able to use to study, work on projects and create presentations,” said Strom. “This technology gives students safe access to more information, which can help them in their learning process. In order to succeed in both school and work, students need to understand how to use digital technology.”

Sparklight’s Sioux City General Manager Mike Drahota said the donation reflects their company’s commitment to strengthening the community.

We recognize the critical importance that access to technology plays in helping ensure students achieve academic success,” said Drahota. “Improving access to technology in our schools will improve education and benefit our communities where we live and work for the long term.”

Sparklight is a broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions. They also provide cable television services and phone services.

Dakota City Elementary School students receive Chromebooks. Adults pictured from let to right: Tech Coordinator Drew Stansberry, Superintendent Todd Strom, Sparklight General Manager Mike Drahota, Sparklight Customer Service Specialist Shannon Nelson, Sparklight Customer Service Manager Sue Kraayenbrink, Principal Laura Sulzback, Teacher Beth Riley, Tech Teacher Kendall Thompson. (Sparklight)

