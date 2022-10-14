A bit of warming before a lot of cooling

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tell me if this sounds familiar, it was a windy and chilly day out there.

Yes, winds once again gusted close to 40 miles per hour in some parts of Siouxland and highs were once again confined mainly to the 50s.

It’s going to turn pretty chilly for our Friday night with lows going into the upper 20s with a few more clouds moving in late.

Saturday will give us some very nice warming as highs will get into the upper 60s with a bit of a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour under partly cloudy skies

We’ll see cooling moving right back in by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

The coldest air of the season then arrives for the start of the workweek with lows by Monday morning only in the 20s and highs on Monday afternoon probably don’t get out of the 40s.

How long will that cold weather stick around?

I’ll take a closer look at that in my 10-day forecast on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

