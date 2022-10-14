Breezy conditions this Friday

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Friday, Siouxland! We are starting to see clouds roll through Siouxland this afternoon with a small chance at some rain off towards our west. Currently temperatures are in the 50s and 40s with wind out of the west northwest at 10 to 30 miles per hour.

For the rest of today, our highs will be in the 50s and low 60s, but the breezy conditions today will give all of Siouxland a wind chill. So, our feel like temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s today especially off in our northern towns and counties. Good news we will see partly cloudy skies with a small chance of rain off in our western counties. Some other good news is that we have no Red Flag Warnings or Wind Advisories for Siouxland, but our fire weather is still on the higher side today.

Tonight, will be chilly to cold depending on where you live in Siouxland. Off in our Northern towns you will see lows in the mid to low 20s while towns in central, west, and southern towns will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. We will see clear skies tonight with wind out of the north northwest at 10 to 20 miles per. We will see wind chills so be sure to wear some warm clothes heading out to high school games tonight.

This weekend we have a very small warm up this Saturday with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s in some spots. Then we have another blast of cold air moving in Sunday that will drop our overnight lows next week into the low 20s and some teens for a few nights.

I’ll have more details in my full weather on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

