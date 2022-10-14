Illegal immigrant sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegal reentry, violation of supervision

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty on May 4 to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon and will serve 10 years in federal prison.

According to a press release, Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The press release from the United States Attorney’s Office says evidence showed that on April 21, 2021, Rodriguez-Chavez was arrested for domestic abuse assault in O’Brien County, using an alias. ICE was able to determine his true identity, that he was a Mexican citizen, and was previously removed from the United States on at least five occasions.

On May 8, 2021, the defendant was arrested for operating while intoxicated. After serving his term for domestic abuse assault and OWI convictions, he was turned over to federal custody.

Rodriguez-Chavez has a history of serious and violent crimes including attempted robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse assault, and committing offenses while in the prison system. He had been most recently removed in March 2020 and was under a three-year term of supervised release should he return to the United States. Due to the instant conviction and related criminal convictions, he was sentenced to two years in prison to be served consecutively with an eight-year sentence for the instant conviction.

Rodriguez-Chavez must serve a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

