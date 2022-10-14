Meet the new commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in 76 years, the commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing is a woman.

Colonel Sonya Morrison assumed command in August. She took the reigns from newly appointed Brigadier General Mark Muckey.

Osceola, Iowa native Col. Morrison’s dedication to service started early, with her interest in serving in the armed forces sparking in high school. Originally a plan to help pay for college turned into a 20-plus-year career.

On paper, her resume is extensive and impressive. Being the new commander of the 185th is a job she doesn’t take lightly because she knows what it took to get here.

“I’m sure at the time, I worked hard, and I probably didn’t keep the focus that I should have kept on what my personal life was,” said Col. Morrison. “I absolutely felt like I was ready for it when the timing was right, which is what I continue to tell my airmen and tell my children until anyone asks is, as long as you are preparing yourself for whatever that next step is when the timing is right. It will work out for you. And I truly believe that. I’ve had many setbacks, I’ve had many pauses. But I also continue to move forward. And I’m thrilled that I was the right person.”

She’s served Iowa exclusively, first in the army national guard for 12 years before switching from rotary wing to fixed wing. She’s clocked more than 2,000 flying hours with over 500 combat hours.

Being the first female commander, she knows she will be a key role model for other women.

Col. Morrison is added to a list of first women. The 185th’s first female, 2nd Lt. Patricia O’Brien, enlisted in the unit in 1963 as a nurse. The first female fighter pilot, retired Brig. Gen. Bobbi Doorenbos, joined in 1997. The United States Armed Forces lifted the Combat Exclusion Policy in 1993, allowing women to take on aviation combat roles.

“Most of my career, I’ve never seen someone that looks like me, that I’ve been able to look up to most of my mentors. Most of my bosses have always been men,” said Col. Morrison. “When I first joined the army, I started telling people, well, I actually want to fly helicopters... I actually had multiple men tell me, ‘Well, you’re a female, you can’t.’ And I said I can’t or there hasn’t been anyone that has.”

Col. Morrison is only at the start of her tenure but the lessons land every day.

“I absolutely take something from an airman every single day of what I try to learn from people. And I think that hopefully, that makes me improve every day because I’m certainly not perfect. And I certainly make mistakes, and I miss things. And if we’re not continuing to improve, what am I teaching my airmen and what am I teaching my children,” said Col. Morrison.

Her goals for the 185th Air Refueling Wing stay at the front of her mind.

“Continuing to recruit and bring in highly qualified personnel because we can’t do our mission if we don’t have the people in quality, that want to accomplish the mission in the first place. And so, we are looking at a lot of infrastructure changes, we’re looking to prepare to make sure that we are ready for what the next mission is that the air force is bringing our way,” said Col. Morrison.

Colonel Morrison says she hopes to plan an air show at a later time, but the infrastructure work will need to be completed first.

She wants people to remember, her airmen are out in the community daily, just like she is.

”Especially if I’m wearing this uniform, people just say, Oh, you’re a pilot in the Air Force. And, sometimes I just accept that you know? Yes, I’m absolutely a pilot in the Air Force. But I’m also an airman. And I’m also a commander, and I’m also a leader. And so we all take on those multiple roles, especially here in the National Guard. So many of our airmen are in the community every day, and not wearing this,” said Col. Morrison.

