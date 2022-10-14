Ritchie’s record night leads S.C. East to important victory

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When you are on the bubble in sports the best thing to do is quite simply win games. Sioux City East entered Thursday night’s matchup with Des Moines Roosevelt ranked 15th in the class 5A RPI rankings. The top 16 teams make the post season, so this game was crucial for the Black Raiders.

And they got a massive night out of quarterback Cole Ritchie who threw for a record 8 touchdowns. 7 of which came in one half of play. On a night where they needed the win they got a blowout. The defense stood tall in the first half making the score at the break, 46-6.

Ritchie would add his 8th in the third quarter when he found Kelynn Jacobsen in the endzone. Jacobsen would end with 8 catches for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Black Raiders would win 60-28.

Sioux City East returns to action when they wrap up the regular season against Sioux City West kickoff is set for 7 pm on the 21st.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
File photo.
Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Transit Ave, Military Road
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’

Latest News

Lawton-Bronson's Ella Peterson winds up for a big kill in the Eagles win over the Rams
Lawton-Bronson sweeps MVAOCOU, River Valley defeats Woodbury Central
Lawton Bronson celebrates after a point in their victory over MVAOCOU
LAWTON BRONSON TOPS MVAOCOU, RIVER VALLEY TAKES DOWN WOODBURY CENTRAL
Cole Ritchie fires one of his record setting 8 touchdowns against Des Moines Roosevelt.
SC EAST PUMMELS ROOSEVELT IN THURSDAY NIGHT CLASH
The Briar Cliff Chargers and Morningside Mustangs collide at the net resulting in a goal after...
Morningside and Briar Cliff battle to draw