Ritchie’s record night leads S.C. East to important victory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When you are on the bubble in sports the best thing to do is quite simply win games. Sioux City East entered Thursday night’s matchup with Des Moines Roosevelt ranked 15th in the class 5A RPI rankings. The top 16 teams make the post season, so this game was crucial for the Black Raiders.

And they got a massive night out of quarterback Cole Ritchie who threw for a record 8 touchdowns. 7 of which came in one half of play. On a night where they needed the win they got a blowout. The defense stood tall in the first half making the score at the break, 46-6.

Ritchie would add his 8th in the third quarter when he found Kelynn Jacobsen in the endzone. Jacobsen would end with 8 catches for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Black Raiders would win 60-28.

Sioux City East returns to action when they wrap up the regular season against Sioux City West kickoff is set for 7 pm on the 21st.

