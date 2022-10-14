Sioux City announces trick-or-treating hours

(MGN via Pexels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department announced trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.

The police department has offered the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween.

For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:

  • Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant material, well-fitting so walking is not interfered with, and the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.
  • Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles.
  • A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
  • If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.
  • Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
  • Before allowing your children to eat any of the treats, examine them to be sure they are safe.
  • Stay in a group and communicate where you will be going.
  • Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
  • Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.
  • If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
  • Never cut across yards or use alleys.
  • Only cross the street as a group at established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.
  • Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.
  • Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

For homeowners:

  • Make sure your yard is clear of such things as ladders, hoses, flowerpots, pet leashes, etc.
  • Keep sidewalks, driveways, and yards free of trip hazards.
  • Light walkways and paths kids may take.
  • Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.
  • Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
  • Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.

For Motorists:

  • Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.
  • On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.
  • Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, wait for them to pass.
  • Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.
  • Pull over to the side of the road to let passengers out.

