Sioux City announces trick-or-treating hours

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department announced trick-or-treating will be observed from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.

The police department has offered the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween.

For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:

Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant material, well-fitting so walking is not interfered with, and the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.

Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles.

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.

If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.

Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Before allowing your children to eat any of the treats, examine them to be sure they are safe.

Stay in a group and communicate where you will be going.

Carry a cell phone for quick communication.

Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

Never cut across yards or use alleys.

Only cross the street as a group at established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.