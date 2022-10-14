Woman from Storm Lake, IA remembers 2017 Las Vegas shooting with ‘11 Minutes’ documentary

By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The five-year anniversary of what is called the deadliest mass shooting in American History happened earlier this month, and a Siouxlander is making sure the stories of those who were at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas are never forgotten.

Ashley Hoff grew up in Storm Lake, Iowa before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a television producer.

It was tradition to attend the festival each year with her husband, Shaun, to celebrate their anniversary. But 2017′s festival took a tragic turn, when a gunman at a nearby hotel opened fire on the audience, killing 60 people and wounding more than 400.

Hoff says spectators at the festival showed an amazing sense of community by trying to protect each other.

“We remained on the ground,” said Hoff. “It was really interesting. People started to weave themselves together like a human quilt, putting body parts that you knew you might be able to get shot in and survive over other people’s body parts that you knew that if they did that they might not. And so a woman was laying on top of me, my legs were on top of Shaun.”

Ashley and Shaun ended up getting a ride back to California from another couple fleeing the festival. She says the way concertgoers took care of each other inspired her to tell the story of what happened.

”This story that 20,000 people are never going to forget is something that it felt like the rest of the world was no longer taking the time to remember,” said Hoff. “And I felt this push on my heart to record the history that I remember and that I hold close to.”

After four years of work and a global pandemic, Hoff released her 4-part documentary on the shooting, entitled 11 Minutes, on September 27th, 4 days before its 5-year anniversary. That documentary can be seen on Paramount+.

