Woodbury County Sheriff, dozens of others, support change in County Attorney’s office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan is endorsing the challenger in the upcoming election for Woodbury County Attorney. That’s in spite of the fact Sheehan has worked with incumbent County Attorney Patrick “PJ” Jennings for more than a year.

Jennings was elected Woodbury County Attorney back in November of 2006. But, now he faces a challenger from inside his own office. And dozens of local law enforcement officers, 105 to be exact, have thrown their support behind that challenger, setting up what could been one of the most tightly contested races on your November ballot.

That challenger is James Loomis, a 19-year veteran of the county attorney’s office. But, he’s never held the job as the elected county attorney.

If elected, Loomis says he’ll spend more time focusing on Woodbury County’s rural areas and their issues.

“But our office doesn’t know that. And we don’t know that because we’re not out there. And my, my feeling and belief is if there’s, you know, if the sheriff’s department can send a deputy out there to give an update in those communities at their meetings, there’s no reason why the county attorney’s office cannot be out there to see what their needs are,” said Loomis.

Chad Sheehan was elected Woodbury County Sheriff in 2020, and he’s served with incumbent County Attorney “PJ” Jennings ever since. But he says Loomis, the challenger, is better suited to be county attorney moving forward, though he says his support of Loomis isn’t a criticism of Jennings.

“Having a new perspective, and maybe getting some new leadership, even below the county attorney level, would be refreshing for for the people that are in law enforcement that I know and that I talked to,” said Sheehan.

Jennings declined multiple requests for an on-camera interview for this story. We asked him about the law enforcement endorsements of his opponent, and he responded with two photos.

One shows Jennings at the Miracle League complex in Sioux City, while the second shows him at the Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School in Sioux City.

