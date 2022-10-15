Bust out the cold weather gear

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was a beautiful fall day with temps in the 60s and low 70s with breezy winds. Look for cooler temps for Sunday with highs in the low to middle 50s still with breezy winds. Much colder to start off the work week Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the middle 40s overnight lows will hover around upper teens to around 25. We’ll warm things back up by Thursday with low 60s. Then much warmer Friday into Sat with low to mid 70s. Cold front approaches the area on Sunday afternoon (highs still in the low 70s) with a chance of showers and storms as per the Euro model early evening and overnight. Lingering showers on Sunday then much cooler by Mon and Tues.

