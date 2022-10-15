The final Gyro Fest Drive Up of the year in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City held their final Gyro Fest Drive Up of the year today.

This is the 3rd fundraiser for the church this year.

It brings in money by selling traditional Greek food.

The Drive up goes until 7 o’clock and continues tomorrow from 11-3 in the afternoon.

The co-chairs of the event are glad the community continues to come out to show support for their fundraiser.

”I think just getting everyone together, everyone comes out, our volunteers from the church, our high school volunteers here behind us, come out we all work together really to benefit our community,” said Andrea Konidas, a Co-Chair for the Gyro Fest Drive Up.

Leah Bariatakis-Pike, the other Co-Chair for the event shared the same sentiment and added that her favorite part of the event is opening their doors to the community to share their Greek culture.

