Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center hosts fort building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The colder weather is moving into Siouxland and today a group of kids got to learn how Lewis and Clark sheltered themselves when the seasons changed.

The activity was held in Sioux City at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The class had around 6 kids signed up which was a perfect size according to Sara Olson, the assistant director at the center.

The size of the class allows for each kid to receive one on one time and get the full experience of the lesson.

“We can really get down into the story we can talk about any questions they may have, and it’s really just a perfect room for them to start building and have plenty of space that they can get crafty and get inspiration from our exhibits,” said Olson.

The activity is a fun way to get the kids involved in a hands-on learning experience.

As the hour-long lesson went on, kids were able to use panels to build forts like the ones Lewis and Clark would use.

“The kids have these really large fort kits; the panels are about 24 by 24 inches. they’re going to have to work as a team just like Lewis and Clark and their men did 200 years and they’re going to have to construct a fort. You know, four walls, multiple rooms, a little roof, little windows to look out at the snow,” said Olson.

The activity kicked off the center’s fall programming, and activities will continue throughout the year and into next year.

