Nebraska Department of Education task force will focus on school safety

School Safety
School Safety(MGN)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lincoln, NE (KTIV) The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) has created a comprehensive School Safety Task Force to keep Nebraska’s school-aged children safe.

The group met for the first time this week to begin a review of current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and to identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe, according to a Nebraska Department of Education news release.

The task force is comprised of members from across the state and includes representation from public and private school educators, law enforcement, city leaders, and concerned parents.

Task force members will help determine the state of disaster preparedness and recommend strategies to enhance school safety and security for Nebraska K-12 schools, according to the release. Additionally, the taskforce will recommend legislative action or investment by December 2022 and recommend system enhancements not requiring immediate legislative action by April 2023.

During the first meeting, members discussed how to measure safety in schools, security advancements Nebraska schools have made and challenges to effective safety and security practices.

The task force is co-chaired by Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt and Senator Lynne Walz. Joe Wright, Director of Security at Lincoln Public Schools and Dr. Denise Bulling, Sr. Research Director at the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center are serving as task force facilitators.

More information on the School Safety Task Force is available at https://www.education.ne.gov/safety/school-safety-task-force/.

