NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) — The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the dead woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon.
The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert issued in Harris County, Texas on Thursday. Roenz’s body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.
According to officials, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, who was apprehended, has been moved from St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to an Omaha hospital for ongoing treatment of injuries suffered when he crashed his vehicle, ending the pursuit.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported both Tyler and his mother Michelle Roenz missing on Thursday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol is coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of Texas for extradition of the minor once he is released from the hospital. All inquiries regarding the homicide investigation should be made to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
