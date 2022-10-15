Queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner has her own Barbie doll

Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.
Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mattel is celebrating music icon Tina Turner with a new Barbie doll made in her honor.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Signature Music Series. The company said the Barbie design is inspired by the singer’s iconic outfit she wore in the music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The Tina Turner Barbie doll features the signature look she rocked while topping the music charts with her teased blonde hair and denim jacket.

“She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” Mattel said.

The Tina Turner Barbie doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and is selling for $55.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
Beckett DeJean celebrates after making a two-point conversion to help lead the Falcons on to a...
Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs
Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln

Latest News

Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after human remains were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’