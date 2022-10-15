Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football regular season is winding down, and the postseason race heating up in all three states.

Teams on the bubble are looking for those final key wins that push themselves into the postseason, while squads with a spot clinched are just looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Week 8 Final Scores:

North Union 27 Newman Catholic 49 F

West Harrison 52 Griswold 16 F

Santee 45 Heartland Lutheran 30 F

MMC/RU 49 Sidney 6 F

OABCIG 30 C-G-D 14 F

MVAO/COU 0 Treynor 23 F

So. Central Calhoun 56 Belmond-Klemme 12 F

H-M-S 41 Akron-Westfield 8 F

Newell-Fonda 17 Ar-We-Va 0 F/Forfeit

MOC-FV 28 BH/RV 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan 28 F

CAM 58 Boyer Valley 20 F

Western Christian 43 Emmetsburg 10 F

Burke 33 Gayville-Volin 22 F

Remsen St. Marys 61 Glidden-Ralston 6 F

Ogden 39 IKM-Manning 20 F

Woodward-Granger 55 Manson-NW 6 F

CWC 42 Niobrara-Verdigre 6 F

Harris-Lake Park 68 North Iowa 6 F

Stanton 66 Pender 25 F

Wausa 38 Randolph 14 F

West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0 F

Hinton 26 South O’Brien 6 F

Le Mars 38 Spencer 28 F

Crofton 52 Wakefield 38 F

Howells-Dodge 1 Walthill 0 F/Forfeit

Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29 F

Red Cloud 48 Winnebago 42 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
Bomgaars to Acquire 73 Stores from Orscheln as Part of Mega-Deal
Bomgaars will acquire 73 stores from Orscheln
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

Lawton-Bronson's Ella Peterson winds up for a big kill in the Eagles win over the Rams
Lawton-Bronson sweeps MVAOCOU, River Valley defeats Woodbury Central
Cole Ritchie fires one of his record setting 8 touchdowns against Des Moines Roosevelt.
Ritchie’s record night leads S.C. East to important victory
Lawton Bronson celebrates after a point in their victory over MVAOCOU
LAWTON BRONSON TOPS MVAOCOU, RIVER VALLEY TAKES DOWN WOODBURY CENTRAL
Cole Ritchie fires one of his record setting 8 touchdowns against Des Moines Roosevelt.
SC EAST PUMMELS ROOSEVELT IN THURSDAY NIGHT CLASH