Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school football regular season is winding down, and the postseason race heating up in all three states.

Teams on the bubble are looking for those final key wins that push themselves into the postseason, while squads with a spot clinched are just looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Week 8 Final Scores:

North Union 27 Newman Catholic 49 F

West Harrison 52 Griswold 16 F

Santee 45 Heartland Lutheran 30 F

MMC/RU 49 Sidney 6 F

OABCIG 30 C-G-D 14 F

MVAO/COU 0 Treynor 23 F

So. Central Calhoun 56 Belmond-Klemme 12 F

H-M-S 41 Akron-Westfield 8 F

Newell-Fonda 17 Ar-We-Va 0 F/Forfeit

MOC-FV 28 BH/RV 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan 28 F

CAM 58 Boyer Valley 20 F

Western Christian 43 Emmetsburg 10 F

Burke 33 Gayville-Volin 22 F

Remsen St. Marys 61 Glidden-Ralston 6 F

Ogden 39 IKM-Manning 20 F

Woodward-Granger 55 Manson-NW 6 F

CWC 42 Niobrara-Verdigre 6 F

Harris-Lake Park 68 North Iowa 6 F

Stanton 66 Pender 25 F

Wausa 38 Randolph 14 F

West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0 F

Hinton 26 South O’Brien 6 F

Le Mars 38 Spencer 28 F

Crofton 52 Wakefield 38 F

Howells-Dodge 1 Walthill 0 F/Forfeit

Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29 F

Red Cloud 48 Winnebago 42 F

