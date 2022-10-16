$20 million in grants available to replace aging, expensive rural Nebraska ambulances

Lincoln, NE (KTIV) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has started the application process for two grant programs, both funded under American Rescue Plan Act.

The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services according to DHHS.

The $5 million EMS Equipment grant is intended to provide funding for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment.

The $20 million Rural Ambulance Replacement grant is intended to assist EMS across Nebraska in replacing aging ambulance fleets.

Applications for both grants will be open now through November 30. DHHS will begin announcing grant recipients in December.

Priority for Equipment grants will be given to emergency medical services programs that are volunteer-based, located in a community with a population of fewer than one hundred thousand inhabitants as determined by the most recent federal decennial census or the most recent revised certified count by the United States Bureau of the Census, and have high needs, as determined by DHHS in consultation with a statewide organization dedicated to supporting providers of prehospital emergency medical care in Nebraska.

DHHS will host two virtual townhalls to discuss the grants. The first townhall will be hosted via zoom on October 17 at 6:30 pm CST. To register please visit the link here. The second townhall will be hosted via zoom on October 18 at 10:00 am CST. To register please visit the link here.

More information and the grant application will be available soon at https://dhhs.ne.gov/ems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.