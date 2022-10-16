$20 million in grants available to replace aging, expensive rural Nebraska ambulances

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lincoln, NE (KTIV) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has started the application process for two grant programs, both funded under American Rescue Plan Act.

The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services according to DHHS.

The $5 million EMS Equipment grant is intended to provide funding for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment.

The $20 million Rural Ambulance Replacement grant is intended to assist EMS across Nebraska in replacing aging ambulance fleets.

Applications for both grants will be open now through November 30. DHHS will begin announcing grant recipients in December.

Priority for Equipment grants will be given to emergency medical services programs that are volunteer-based, located in a community with a population of fewer than one hundred thousand inhabitants as determined by the most recent federal decennial census or the most recent revised certified count by the United States Bureau of the Census, and have high needs, as determined by DHHS in consultation with a statewide organization dedicated to supporting providers of prehospital emergency medical care in Nebraska.

DHHS will host two virtual townhalls to discuss the grants. The first townhall will be hosted via zoom on October 17 at 6:30 pm CST. To register please visit the link here. The second townhall will be hosted via zoom on October 18 at 10:00 am CST. To register please visit the link here.

More information and the grant application will be available soon at https://dhhs.ne.gov/ems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
NSP identifies dead body found in trunk as Michelle Roenz
A sale of nearly 56 acres of land east of Remsen, Iowa, this past week has set a new record in...
Plymouth County sees record-breaking land sale
Beckett DeJean celebrates after making a two-point conversion to help lead the Falcons on to a...
Sports Fource Extra Week 8: The Push For The Playoffs
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

Ambulance
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in accident
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is greeted by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Councilman Russell Eagle Bear...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Mission on “Road to Healing” Tour
Business Spotlight: Acme Comics
Business Spotlight: Acme Comics
Business Spotlight: EGR Insurance
Business Spotlight: EGR Insurance