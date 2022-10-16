46th annual Crop Walk fundraiser in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Around 300 people joined in the Crop Walk today in Sioux City.

The 46th annual Crop Walk began at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

The walk is 3.5 miles long and goes to the community Action Center and then loops back around to the church.

The funds raised go towards providing food and clean water to those who need it.

Not only does the walk go towards ending hunger, but it goes to educating people on how to produce their own food.

”Church world Service focuses on education, to provide seed and tools and livestock so that people can raise their own crops and raise their own livestock to feed their families,” said Rolene Beauvais, a Crop Walk Coordinator.

Last year the walk raised $29,000. This year they hope to raise more than that.

The money raised is divided into 25% that stays in Sioux City for food. The other 75% goes all over the world to help provide food and clean water.

