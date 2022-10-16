Cold nights ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The advertised chill down is underway. Look for temps to drop this evening through the 30s bottoming out in the low to mid 20s by sunrise. Be sure to bust out the cold weather gear, especially for the kiddos for the bus stop the next few mornings. Highs for tomorrow will only be in the low to middle 40s, but feeling colder due to the breezy winds. We will also still have an elevated fire threat. Temps will slip into the upper teens Monday night into Tuesday morning with highs again for Tuesday sitting in the middle 40s. The airmass will start to modify with temps pushing the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday. Then shed the winter gear for sunscreen ;) Highs will be climbing back into the low to mid 70s Friday-Sunday. Friday night football looks amazing from a weather point of view. Best wishes to all our local athletes and coaches!

