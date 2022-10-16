Fall Family Festival brings community and service members closer together

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our local troops are getting a chance to put on their uniform and instead of saying goodbye their families for drill weekend or a longer time away, they are getting the chance to enjoy their service and their families this weekend.

Hundreds of people stopped by the Fall Family Festival to have some fun.

It’s a chance for military members and their families to bond and create memories.

“The children of the service members getting to see their family member in uniform in a fun setting. Because a lot of times they’ll see their family member put on that uniform to go to drill. Sometimes they’re gone for 2 days or 2 weeks for an annual training, so seeing those kids light up as they’re going in the bounce house with their dad or their mom and being able to just have a good time,” said Troop Commander, Dexter Mehlhaf.

Service members are happy to give back to the community that gives them the ability to serve.

The goal of the event is to create a closer community for service members and the local families.

“It makes me excited for the future of this organization, we’re bringing the family and the community together. And forming that tight knit bond, that’s what really makes me excited about this,” said Mehlhaf.

There were numerous activities for the kids and families to enjoy.

Bounce houses, obstacle courses, corn hole and so much more.

